Senior Airman Marcel Williams, 27th Special Operations Wing public affairs broadcaster, speaks at a "Gathering for Unity" event at Cannon Air Force Base, N.M., June 5, 2020. Williams experienced racism in the local area-police were called to confront him for walking around a public park during mid-day hours. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Lane T. Plummer)
|Date Taken:
|06.05.2020
|Date Posted:
|06.10.2020 17:09
|Photo ID:
|6237405
|VIRIN:
|200605-F-CT367-0295
|Resolution:
|5433x3730
|Size:
|827.58 KB
|Location:
|CANNON AIR FORCE BASE, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, As U.S. racial tensions rise, Cannon unites by giving its Airmen a stage [Image 4 of 4], by SrA Lane Plummer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT