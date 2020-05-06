As U.S. racial tensions rise, Cannon unites by giving its Airmen a stage

Senior Airman Marcel Williams, 27th Special Operations Wing public affairs broadcaster, speaks at a "Gathering for Unity" event at Cannon Air Force Base, N.M., June 5, 2020. Williams experienced racism in the local area-police were called to confront him for walking around a public park during mid-day hours. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Lane T. Plummer)

