1st Cavalry Division prepares for Exercise Defender Europe

Troopers from the 1st Cavalry Division intelligence section discuss the simulated enemy situation during exercise Defender Europe, 10 June. The 1st Cavalry Division headquarters at Fort Hood is fully integrated into this exercise, participating in rehearsals, shaping the training environment, and battle tracking, ultimately building a staff that is lethal and capable of conducting geographically dispersed operations.

