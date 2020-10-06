Troopers from the 1st Cavalry Division intelligence section discuss the simulated enemy situation during exercise Defender Europe, 10 June. The 1st Cavalry Division headquarters at Fort Hood is fully integrated into this exercise, participating in rehearsals, shaping the training environment, and battle tracking, ultimately building a staff that is lethal and capable of conducting geographically dispersed operations.
|Date Taken:
|06.10.2020
|Date Posted:
|06.10.2020 16:49
|Photo ID:
|6237377
|VIRIN:
|200610-A-CC451-108
|Resolution:
|4571x3054
|Size:
|1.44 MB
|Location:
|FORT HOOD, TX, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, 1st Cavalry Division prepares for Exercise Defender Europe [Image 3 of 3], by SFC Miriam Espinoza, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
