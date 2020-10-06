1st Cavalry Division prepares for Exercise Defender Europe

Maj. Gen. Jeffery Broadwater, 1st Cavalry Division commander and Command Sgt. Maj. Thomas Kenny discuss the progress of the ongoing operations in the 1st Cavalry Division headquarters at Fort Hood, Texas during Exercise Defender Europe, 10 June. The 1st Cavalry Division headquarters at Fort Hood is fully integrated into this exercise, participating in rehearsals, shaping the training environment, and battle tracking, ultimately building a staff that is lethal and capable of conducting geographically dispersed operations.

