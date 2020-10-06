Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    1st Cavalry Division prepares for Exercise Defender Europe [Image 2 of 3]

    1st Cavalry Division prepares for Exercise Defender Europe

    FORT HOOD, TX, UNITED STATES

    06.10.2020

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Miriam Espinoza 

    Headquarters, 1st Cavalry Division Public Affairs

    Maj. Gen. Jeffery Broadwater, 1st Cavalry Division commander and Command Sgt. Maj. Thomas Kenny discuss the progress of the ongoing operations in the 1st Cavalry Division headquarters at Fort Hood, Texas during Exercise Defender Europe, 10 June. The 1st Cavalry Division headquarters at Fort Hood is fully integrated into this exercise, participating in rehearsals, shaping the training environment, and battle tracking, ultimately building a staff that is lethal and capable of conducting geographically dispersed operations.

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 1st Cavalry Division prepares for Exercise Defender Europe [Image 3 of 3], by SFC Miriam Espinoza, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    1st Cavalry Division
    1CD
    exercise
    defender Europe

