Maj. Gen. Jeffery Broadwater, 1st Cavalry Division commander, studies the digital map display while receiving the commanders update brief during Exercise Defender, 10 June. The 1st Cavalry Division headquarters at Fort Hood is fully integrated into this exercise, participating in rehearsals, shaping the training environment, and battle tracking, ultimately building a staff that is lethal and capable of conducting geographically dispersed operations.
|Date Taken:
|06.10.2020
|Date Posted:
|06.10.2020 16:49
|Photo ID:
|6237375
|VIRIN:
|200610-A-UU257-859
|Resolution:
|5472x3648
|Size:
|2.07 MB
|Location:
|FORT HOOD, TX, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, 1st Cavalry Division prepares for Exercise Defender Europe [Image 3 of 3], by PFC Tiffany Banks, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
