Arizona National Guard continues to ensure food banks are well stocked

Arizona National Guard service members traveled to South Salt Lake City, Utah to pick up food from a Utah based food bank to be delivered to a local food bank in Mesa, Ariz., June 8, 2020. The Arizona National Guard continues to support the needs of Arizona citizens during this state of emergency response (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Michael Matkin).
Date Taken:
|06.09.2020
Date Posted:
|06.10.2020 16:20
