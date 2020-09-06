Arizona National Guard continues to ensure food banks are well stocked

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    06.09.2020

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Michael Matkin 

    161st Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs

    Arizona National Guard service members traveled to South Salt Lake City, Utah to pick up food from a Utah based food bank to be delivered to a local food bank in Mesa, Ariz., June 8, 2020. The Arizona National Guard continues to support the needs of Arizona citizens during this state of emergency response (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Michael Matkin).

    Date Taken: 06.09.2020
    VIRIN: 200608-Z-CC902-0082
