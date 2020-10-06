Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    New commander takes charge of Fort McCoy Garrison [Image 3 of 3]

    New commander takes charge of Fort McCoy Garrison

    FORT MCCOY, WI, UNITED STATES

    06.10.2020

    Courtesy Photo

    Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office           

    Former Garrison Commander Col. Hui Chae Kim and new Garrison Commander Col. Michael D. Poss stand at attention during the garrison change of command ceremony June 10, 2020, at Fort McCoy, Wis. On a computer in front of them was Installation Management Command-Readiness Director Brenda Lee McCullough who officiated the event. Poss took command from Kim, who held the position since May 19, 2018. Kim moves on to take on a new command position at Fort Leonard Wood, Mo. Immediately prior to this assignment, Poss served as the chief of staff, G3, with the 451st Expeditionary Sustainment Command, Wichita, Kan. (U.S. Army Photo by Russell Gamache, Fort McCoy Multimedia-Visual Information Office.)

