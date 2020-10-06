Former Garrison Commander Col. Hui Chae Kim and new Garrison Commander Col. Michael D. Poss stand at attention during the garrison change of command ceremony June 10, 2020, at Fort McCoy, Wis. On a computer in front of them was Installation Management Command-Readiness Director Brenda Lee McCullough who officiated the event. Poss took command from Kim, who held the position since May 19, 2018. Kim moves on to take on a new command position at Fort Leonard Wood, Mo. Immediately prior to this assignment, Poss served as the chief of staff, G3, with the 451st Expeditionary Sustainment Command, Wichita, Kan. (U.S. Army Photo by Russell Gamache, Fort McCoy Multimedia-Visual Information Office.)
New commander takes charge of Fort McCoy Garrison
