    New commander takes charge of Fort McCoy Garrison [Image 2 of 3]

    New commander takes charge of Fort McCoy Garrison

    FORT MCCOY, WI, UNITED STATES

    06.10.2020

    Courtesy Photo

    Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office           

    New Garrison Commander Col. Michael D. Poss (left) receives the garrison flag from former Garrison Commander Col. Hui Chae Kim on June 10, 2020, in building 100 during a minimally attended virtual change of command ceremony at Fort McCoy, Wis. Poss took command from Kim, who held the position since May 19, 2018. Kim moves on to take on a new command position at Fort Leonard Wood, Mo. Immediately prior to this assignment, Poss served as the chief of staff, G3, with the 451st Expeditionary Sustainment Command, Wichita, Kan. (U.S. Army Photo by Russell Gamache, Fort McCoy Multimedia-Visual Information Office.)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, New commander takes charge of Fort McCoy Garrison [Image 3 of 3], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Wisconsin
    Fort McCoy
    garrison change of command ceremony

