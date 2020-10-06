New commander takes charge of Fort McCoy Garrison

Courtesy Photo | Former Garrison Commander Col. Hui Chae Kim and new Garrison Commander Col. Michael D....... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Former Garrison Commander Col. Hui Chae Kim and new Garrison Commander Col. Michael D. Poss stand at attention during the garrison change of command ceremony June 10, 2020, at Fort McCoy, Wis. On a computer in front of them was Installation Management Command-Readiness Director Brenda Lee McCullough who officiated the event. Poss took command from Kim, who held the position since May 19, 2018. Kim moves on to take on a new command position at Fort Leonard Wood, Mo. Immediately prior to this assignment, Poss served as the chief of staff with the 451st Expeditionary Sustainment Command, Wichita, Kan. (U.S. Army Photo by Russell Gamache, Fort McCoy Multimedia-Visual Information Office.) see less | View Image Page

Col. Michael D. Poss became the new Fort McCoy garrison commander June 10, during a virtual change-of-command ceremony in building 100 at the installation.



Only minimal attendance was allowed at the ceremony as required by health and safety requirements for the COVID-19 pandemic. Installation Management Command Readiness Director Brenda Lee McCullough officiated the event from a virtual setting. Maj. Gen. Jody Daniels, commanding general of the 88th Readiness Division and senior Fort McCoy commander, also participated in the event.



Poss took command from Col. Hui Chae Kim, who held the position since May 19, 2018. Kim moves on to take on a new command position at Fort Leonard Wood, Mo. Immediately prior to this assignment, Poss served as the chief of staff with the 451st Expeditionary Sustainment Command, Wichita, Kan.



The military change-of-command ceremony is a tradition dating to the 18th century. During the ceremony, an organizational flag is passed to the individual assuming the command with unit members present to witness their new leader assuming the dutiful position.



As garrison commander, Poss is responsible for day-to-day operation and management of the only U.S. Army installation in Wisconsin. A garrison commander also represents the Army and the installation in the surrounding community, approves and issues garrison policies in accordance with respective Army regulations, approves and issues policies for the civilian workforce, and supports mobilization station requirements.



Poss earned a master’s of business administration degree in business and leadership from the University of South Dakota at Vermillion and a master’s degree in strategic studies from the U.S. Army War College, Carlisle Barracks, Pa.



Poss’ military education includes the Quartermaster Officer Basic and Advanced Courses, Combined Arms and Services Staff School, U.S. Army Command and General Staff College, advanced joint professional military education, and the U.S. Army War College. He received his Army officer commission in 1993 from the University of South Dakota Reserve Officers’ Training Corps program.



Poss is a joint qualified officer and has served in various locations as platoon leader, detachment commander, observer-controller/trainer, battalion S4 logistics officer, G3 plans officer, S3 operations officer, and a logistics structure analyst. He also served as the battalion commander of the Army Reserve Element, U.S. Strategic Command, Offutt Air Force Base, Neb., and brigade deputy commander, Logistics Support Brigade, Rock Island Arsenal, Ill.



Poss first deployed as a sergeant during Operation Desert Storm in 1990 to Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, and Iraq.



He then deployed as a logistics officer with the 3rd Corps Support Command to Iraq in 2005 in support of Operation Iraqi Freedom, and later with the 3rd Expeditionary Sustainment Command to Afghanistan in 2012 in support of Operation Enduring Freedom.



His awards and decorations include the Defense Meritorious Service Medal with an oak leaf cluster, Meritorious Service Medal with four oak leaf clusters, Joint Service Commendation Medal, Army Commendation Medal with three oak leaf clusters, Joint Service Achievement Medal, Army Achievement Medal with three oak leaf clusters, Army Parachutist Badge, Air Assault Badge, and Aerial Delivery and Materiels Officer Badge as well as related campaign medals for Operation Desert Storm, Operation Iraqi Freedom, and Operation Enduring Freedom.



(Article prepared by the Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office.)