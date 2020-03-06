Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    BAMC volunteer continues service to community during pandemic

    BAMC volunteer continues service to community during pandemic

    SAN ANTONIO, TX, UNITED STATES

    06.03.2020

    Photo by Daniel Calderon 

    Brooke Army Medical Center Public Affairs   

    Dr. J. Sean Habina, a retired Army 2nd Lt. who volunteers at Brooke Army Medical Center, delivers meals to Grover Theriot, a 95-year-old veteran who served in the Marshall Islands during most of his time in World War II. Since she has been unable to work as a BAMC volunteer due to the institution of COVID-19 safety protocols, Habina has been volunteering her time to help take meals donated by a local restaurant to military veterans across San Antonio. (U.S. Army photo by Daniel J. Calderón)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, BAMC volunteer continues service to community during pandemic [Image 3 of 3], by Daniel Calderon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

