BAMC volunteer continues service to community during pandemic

Dr. J. Sean Habina, a retired Army 2nd Lt. who volunteers at Brooke Army Medical Center, delivers meals to Grover Theriot, a 95-year-old veteran who served in the Marshall Islands during most of his time in World War II. Since she has been unable to work as a BAMC volunteer due to the institution of COVID-19 safety protocols, Habina has been volunteering her time to help take meals donated by a local restaurant to military veterans across San Antonio. (U.S. Army photo by Daniel J. Calderón)
|Date Taken:
|06.03.2020
|Date Posted:
|06.10.2020 14:23
|Photo ID:
|6237142
|VIRIN:
|200603-A-TV651-1011
|Resolution:
|4698x3703
|Size:
|9.21 MB
|Location:
|SAN ANTONIO, TX, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
