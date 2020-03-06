BAMC volunteer continues service to community during pandemic

Dr. J. Sean Habina, a retired Army 2nd Lt. who volunteers at Brooke Army Medical Center, delivers meals to Grover Theriot, a 95-year-old veteran who served in the Marshall Islands during most of his time in World War II. Since she has been unable to work as a BAMC volunteer due to the institution of COVID-19 safety protocols, Habina has been volunteering her time to help take meals donated by a local restaurant to military veterans across San Antonio. (U.S. Army photo by Daniel J. Calderón)

