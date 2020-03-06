BAMC volunteer continues service to community during pandemic

Dr. J. Sean Habina, a retired Army 2nd Lt. who volunteers at Brooke Army Medical Center, checks the list of veterans who will be receiving the meals she is preparing to deliver. Since she has been unable to work as a BAMC volunteer due to the institution of COVID-19 safety protocols, Habina has been volunteering her time to help take meals donated by a local restaurant to military veterans across San Antonio. (U.S. Army photo by Daniel J. Calderón))

