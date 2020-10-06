Vicenza June 10 Observance

VICENZA - U.S. Army Garrison Italy Commander Col. Dan Vogel and Italian Senior Officer Col. Michele Biasiutti joined Mayor of Città di Vicenza Francesco Rucco for

the June 10 Observance at Piazzale della Vittoria on Monte Berico, June 10, 2020. The ceremony commemorated the Vicenza citizens who sacrificed everything during the Independence War of 1848. The heroic defense of the town was recognized by a Gold Medal of Military Valor presented to the Municipality of Vicenza by King of Italy Victor Emmanuel II in 1866.

