    Vicenza June 10 Observance [Image 2 of 3]

    Vicenza June 10 Observance

    ITALY

    06.10.2020

    Photo by Anna Ciccotti 

    U.S. Army Garrison Italy

    VICENZA - U.S. Army Garrison Italy Commander Col. Dan Vogel and Italian Senior Officer Col. Michele Biasiutti joined Mayor of Città di Vicenza Francesco Rucco for
    the June 10 Observance at Piazzale della Vittoria on Monte Berico, June 10, 2020. The ceremony commemorated the Vicenza citizens who sacrificed everything during the Independence War of 1848. The heroic defense of the town was recognized by a Gold Medal of Military Valor presented to the Municipality of Vicenza by King of Italy Victor Emmanuel II in 1866.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.10.2020
    Date Posted: 06.10.2020 11:25
    Photo ID: 6236747
    VIRIN: 200610-A-NR142-689
    Resolution: 1280x958
    Size: 434.6 KB
    Location: IT
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Vicenza June 10 Observance [Image 3 of 3], by Anna Ciccotti, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Vicenza
    USAG Italy
    June 10 Observance
    Municipality of Vicenza

