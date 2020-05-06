Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Task Force Echo IV [Image 4 of 4]

    Task Force Echo IV

    FORT MEADE, MD, UNITED STATES

    06.05.2020

    Photo by Steven Stover 

    780th Military Intelligence Brigade (Cyber)

    FORT GEORGE G. MEADE, Md. -- Army National Guard Soldiers from the 126th Cyber Protection Battalion are deployed as part of Task Force Echo IV in support U.S. Cyber Command. The 126 CPB is comprised of Soldiers from Alabama, Colorado, Connecticut, Kentucky, Maine, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, North Dakota, South Dakota, Tennessee, Utah and Vermont.

    IMAGE INFO

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Task Force Echo IV [Image 4 of 4], by Steven Stover, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

