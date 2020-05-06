Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Task Force Echo IV [Image 3 of 4]

    Task Force Echo IV

    FORT MEADE, MD, UNITED STATES

    06.05.2020

    Photo by Steven Stover 

    780th Military Intelligence Brigade (Cyber)

    FORT GEORGE G. MEADE, Md. -- In the past year three years, more than 450 Army National Guard Soldiers have been assigned to Task Force Echo, working alongside the 780th Military Intelligence Brigade (Cyber) to conduct cyberspace operations in support of U.S. Cyber Command and the Cyber National Mission Force. The task force is aligned under the 780th, which falls under the operational control of U.S. Army Cyber Command.

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Task Force Echo IV [Image 4 of 4], by Steven Stover, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Cyber
    Army National Guard

