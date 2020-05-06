Task Force Echo IV

FORT GEORGE G. MEADE, Md. -- In the past year three years, more than 450 Army National Guard Soldiers have been assigned to the task force, working alongside the 780th Military Intelligence Brigade (Cyber) to conduct cyberspace operations in support of U.S. Cyber Command and the Cyber National Mission Force. The task force is aligned under the 780th, which falls under the operational control of U.S. Army Cyber Command.

