    Engineers Inspect Failed Forest Lake Spillway Following Michigan Flooding [Image 16 of 24]

    Engineers Inspect Failed Forest Lake Spillway Following Michigan Flooding

    MIDLAND, MI, UNITED STATES

    05.27.2020

    Photo by BOBBY PETTY 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Detroit District

    The Joint Michigan EGLE & USACE Dam Assessment Team inspects the failed Forest Lake spillway May 27, 2020. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Detroit District is providing dam assessment and inundation modeling to the State of Michigan.

