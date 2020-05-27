The Joint Michigan EGLE & USACE Dam Assessment Team evaluates critically threatened dam at Edenville after torrential rains caused the failure on May 19, 2020. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is providing dam assessment and inundation modeling to the State of Michigan.
|Date Taken:
|05.27.2020
|Date Posted:
|06.09.2020 23:27
|Photo ID:
|6236399
|VIRIN:
|200527-O-QH057-173
|Resolution:
|4032x3024
|Size:
|9.15 MB
|Location:
|MIDLAND, MI, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Engineers Inspect Edenville Dam After Flooding and Failure [Image 24 of 24], by BOBBY PETTY, identified by DVIDS
