Engineers Inspect Failed Forest Lake Spillway Following Michigan Flooding

The Joint Michigan EGLE & USACE Dam Assessment Team inspects the failed Forest Lake spillway May 27, 2020. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Detroit District is providing dam assessment and inundation modeling to the State of Michigan.

Date Taken: 05.27.2020 Date Posted: 06.09.2020 Location: MIDLAND, MI, US