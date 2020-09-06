USS Alabama Blue Welcomes New CO

SILVERDALE, Wash. (June 9, 2020) - Commander Jeff Yackeren, from Darien, New York, was relieved as commanding officer of the blue crew of the Ohio-class ballistic-missile submarine USS Alabama (SSBN 731) during a change of command, June 9. Yackeren led Alabama through two strategic deterrent patrols and guided his crew through the first-ever fire control system upgrade performed outside of a CNO maintenance availability. (File photo)
