    USS Alabama Blue Welcomes New CO [Image 2 of 2]

    UNITED STATES

    06.09.2020

    Courtesy Photo

    Commander, Submarine Group Nine

    SILVERDALE, Wash. (June 9, 2020) - Commander Jeff Yackeren, from Darien, New York, was relieved as commanding officer of the blue crew of the Ohio-class ballistic-missile submarine USS Alabama (SSBN 731) during a change of command, June 9. Yackeren led Alabama through two strategic deterrent patrols and guided his crew through the first-ever fire control system upgrade performed outside of a CNO maintenance availability. (File photo)

