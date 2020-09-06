SILVERDALE, Wash. (June 9, 2020) - Commander Brian Murphy, from Reading, Pennsylvania, assumed the duties and responsibilities as commanding officer of the blue crew of the Ohio-class ballistic-missile submarine USS Alabama (SSBN 731) during a change of command, June 9. Murphy recently completed a tour on the staff of the newly-formed Joint Force Maritime Component Commander - Strategic at Commander, Submarine Force Atlantic. (File Photo)
USS Alabama Blue Welcomes New CO
