SILVERDALE, Wash. (June 9, 2020) - Commander Brian Murphy, from Reading, Pennsylvania, assumed the duties and responsibilities as commanding officer of the blue crew of the Ohio-class ballistic-missile submarine USS Alabama (SSBN 731) during a change of command, June 9. Murphy recently completed a tour on the staff of the newly-formed Joint Force Maritime Component Commander - Strategic at Commander, Submarine Force Atlantic. (File Photo)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.09.2020 Date Posted: 06.09.2020 17:05 Photo ID: 6236214 VIRIN: 200609-N-WJ386-2001 Resolution: 2400x3000 Size: 2.35 MB Location: US Hometown: NORFOLK, VA, US Hometown: READING, PA, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Alabama Blue Welcomes New CO [Image 2 of 2], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.