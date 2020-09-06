USS Alabama Blue Welcomes New CO

Courtesy Photo | SILVERDALE, Wash. (June 9, 2020) - Commander Jeff Yackeren, from Darien, New York, was...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | SILVERDALE, Wash. (June 9, 2020) - Commander Jeff Yackeren, from Darien, New York, was relieved as commanding officer of the blue crew of the Ohio-class ballistic-missile submarine USS Alabama (SSBN 731) during a change of command, June 9. Yackeren led Alabama through two strategic deterrent patrols and guided his crew through the first-ever fire control system upgrade performed outside of a CNO maintenance availability. (File photo) see less | View Image Page

SILVERDALE, Wash. (June 9, 2020) - The blue crew of the Ohio-class ballistic-missile submarine USS Alabama (SSBN 731) conducted a change of command, June 9.



Commander Brian Murphy, from Reading, Pennsylvania, relieved Cmdr. Jeff Yackeren, from Darien, New York, to assume the duties and responsibilities as Alabama’s commanding officer.



During his time as commanding officer of Alabama (Blue), Yackeren’s leadership and accomplishments left a lasting impression on Commodore Capt. Todd Figanbaum, Commander, Submarine Squadron 17.



“Alabama Blue exemplifies tenacity, perseverance and persistence in the face of a challenge and its transition to excellence, greatness and supremacy,” said Figanbaum.



Yackeren led Alabama through two strategic deterrent patrols. He also guided his crew through the first-ever fire control system upgrade performed outside of a CNO maintenance availability, during an extended refit period that lasted more than a year.



“The [Alabama] spirit is driven by some of the finest professionals with which I’ve had the opportunity to serve,” said Yackeren. “The Sailors, chiefs and officers are professional warriors and they’ve proven to me time and again they will go to great lengths to support each other and to accomplish the strategic deterrence mission.”



Murphy recently completed a tour on the staff of the newly-formed Joint Force Maritime Component Commander – Strategic at Commander, Submarine Force Atlantic.



“After two short weeks aboard, I am in awe of your daily dedication to the safe operation and maintenance of our ship,” said Murphy. “I look forward to serving you as your commanding officer… so team: let’s move out to ensure the nation’s strategic watch bill is manned, and that we remain credible, reliable and survivable…Go Bama!”



Alabama was commissioned in New London, Connecticut, May 25, 1985. She is the sixth submarine of the Ohio-class of SSBNs and the seventh U.S. Navy ship to bear the name. On Sept. 1, 1988, Alabama completed its ninth strategic deterrent patrol, which simultaneously marked the 100th deterrent patrol by a Trident submarine. Alabama has completed 96 strategic deterrence patrols in defense of the nation.



For more news about USS Alabama and other Commander, Submarine Group 9 units, visit www.facebook.com/SubGru9 or www.navy.mil/local/csg9/.