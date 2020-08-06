Combined Arms Rehearsal in preparation for Exercise Allied Spirit

U.S. Army Col. Patrick S. O’Neal, commander of the 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 3rd Infantry Division, reiterates his guidance to all participants attending a combined arms rehearsal before Exercise Allied Spirit at Konotop, Drawsko-Pomorskie Training Area, Poland June 8, 2020. Approximately 6,000 U.S. and Polish Soldiers are taking part in the exercise. The modified exercise will test a division-sized unit's ability to conduct a deliberate water crossing, integrate with alliance capabilities, and establish a common intelligence operation picture. The exercise, modified in response to COVID-19, operates in accordance with the guidance directed by the DoD and host nations. All U.S. Soldiers and civilians involved in the exercise completed a 14-day quarantine and were tested for COVID-19 upon arrival with additional health screenings if necessary. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Andres Chandler)

