Combined Arms Rehearsal in preparation for Exercise Allied Spirit

U.S. Army leaders assigned to the 1st Cavalry Division, 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, and 3rd Combat Aviation Brigade, 3rd Infantry Division, participate in a combined arms rehearsal before Exercise Allied Spirit at Konotop near Drawsko-Pomorskie Training Area, Poland June 8, 2020. Exercise Allied Spirit demonstrates the strategic readiness of the U.S. military through integration into multiple North Atlantic Treaty Organization Allied exercises in the region. Approximately 6,000 U.S. and Polish Soldiers are taking part in the exercise. The modified exercise will test a division-sized unit's ability to conduct a deliberate water crossing, integrate with alliance capabilities, and establish a common intelligence operation picture. The exercise, modified in response to COVID-19, operates in accordance with the guidance directed by the DoD and host nations. All U.S. Soldiers and civilians involved in the exercise completed a 14-day quarantine and were tested for COVID-19 upon arrival with additional health screenings if necessary. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Andres Chandler)

