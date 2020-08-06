Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Combined Arms Rehearsal in preparation for Exercise Allied Spirit [Image 3 of 4]

    Combined Arms Rehearsal in preparation for Exercise Allied Spirit

    DRAWSKO POMORSKIE, POLAND

    06.08.2020

    Photo by Sgt. Andres Chandler 

    2nd Brigade Combat Team, 3rd Infantry Division Public Affairs

    U.S. Army Lt. Col. William Shoemate, commander of the 9th Brigade Engineer Battalion, 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 3rd Infantry Division, briefs his battalions ability to help the brigade seize key terrain during a combined arms rehearsal before exercise Allied Spirit at Konotop, Drawsko-Pomorskie Training Area, Poland June 8, 2020. Approximately 6,000 U.S. and Polish Soldiers are taking part in the exercise. The modified exercise will test a division-sized unit's ability to conduct a deliberate water crossing, integrate with alliance capabilities, and establish a common intelligence operation picture. The exercise, modified in response to COVID-19, operates in accordance with the guidance directed by the DoD and host nations. All U.S. Soldiers and civilians involved in the exercise completed a 14-day quarantine and were tested for COVID-19 upon arrival with additional health screenings if necessary. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Andres Chandler)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.08.2020
    Date Posted: 06.09.2020 16:47
    Photo ID: 6236178
    VIRIN: 200608-A-WC633-004
    Resolution: 5472x3648
    Size: 13.23 MB
    Location: DRAWSKO POMORSKIE, PL 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Combined Arms Rehearsal in preparation for Exercise Allied Spirit [Image 4 of 4], by SGT Andres Chandler, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    NATO
    1CD
    Europe
    Interoperability
    Poland
    3ID
    EUCOM
    Military
    Readiness
    Army
    USArmy
    Strategic
    AtlanticResolve
    StrongEurope
    USArmyEurope
    DPTA
    StrongerTogether
    WeAreNato
    1stCavalryDivision
    DEFENDEREurope

