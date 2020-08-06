Combined Arms Rehearsal in preparation for Exercise Allied Spirit

U.S. Army Lt. Col. William Shoemate, commander of the 9th Brigade Engineer Battalion, 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 3rd Infantry Division, briefs his battalions ability to help the brigade seize key terrain during a combined arms rehearsal before exercise Allied Spirit at Konotop, Drawsko-Pomorskie Training Area, Poland June 8, 2020. Approximately 6,000 U.S. and Polish Soldiers are taking part in the exercise. The modified exercise will test a division-sized unit's ability to conduct a deliberate water crossing, integrate with alliance capabilities, and establish a common intelligence operation picture. The exercise, modified in response to COVID-19, operates in accordance with the guidance directed by the DoD and host nations. All U.S. Soldiers and civilians involved in the exercise completed a 14-day quarantine and were tested for COVID-19 upon arrival with additional health screenings if necessary. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Andres Chandler)

