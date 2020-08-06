Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Radio Check: 24th MEU prepares for MAGTF Exercise [Image 4 of 5]

    Radio Check: 24th MEU prepares for MAGTF Exercise

    CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, UNITED STATES

    06.08.2020

    Photo by Cpl. Margaret Gale 

    24th Marine Expeditionary Unit

    Marines with the 24th Marine Expeditionary Unit’s communication section test equipment from Joint Light Tactical Vehicles at Camp Lejeune June 8, 2020 as part of Marine Air-Ground Task Force Exercise. The exercise is designed to increase the MEU’s proficiency and enhance their capabilities as a MAGTF. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Margaret Gale)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.08.2020
    Date Posted: 06.09.2020 10:50
    Photo ID: 6235683
    VIRIN: 200608-M-ES894-759
    Resolution: 5245x3497
    Size: 11.5 MB
    Location: CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Radio Check: 24th MEU prepares for MAGTF Exercise [Image 5 of 5], by Cpl Margaret Gale, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Radio Check: 24th MEU prepares for MAGTF Exercise
    Radio Check: 24th MEU prepares for MAGTF Exercise
    Radio Check: 24th MEU prepares for MAGTF Exercise
    Radio Check: 24th MEU prepares for MAGTF Exercise
    Radio Check: 24th MEU prepares for MAGTF Exercise

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Communications
    Radio
    S6
    24th MEU
    Camp Lejeune
    Marines
    24th Marine Expeditionary Unit
    Training
    NC
    Field Exercise

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT