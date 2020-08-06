Radio Check: 24th MEU prepares for MAGTF Exercise

Corporal Andrew Xaysana tests communication capabilities from a Joint Light Tactical Vehicle during a Marine Corps Air-Ground Task Force exercise on Camp Lejeune, NC, June 8, 2020. The exercise is designed to increase the MEU’s proficiency and enhance their capabilities as a MAGTF. Xaysana is a radio operator with the 24th Marine Expeditionary Unit. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Margaret Gale)
