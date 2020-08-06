Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Radio Check: 24th MEU prepares for MAGTF Exercise

    CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, UNITED STATES

    06.08.2020

    Photo by Cpl. Margaret Gale 

    24th Marine Expeditionary Unit

    Lance Cpl. Codey Yurek assembles an encoder transmitter unit-II during Marine Corps Air-Ground Task Force exercise on Camp Lejeune, NC, June 8, 2020. The exercise is designed to increase the MEU’s proficiency and enhance their capabilities as a MAGTF. Yurek is a ground sensor operator with the 24th Marine Expeditionary Unit. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Margaret Gale)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.08.2020
    Date Posted: 06.09.2020 10:51
    Photo ID: 6235680
    VIRIN: 200608-M-ES894-433
    Resolution: 5760x3840
    Size: 10.79 MB
    Location: CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Radio Check: 24th MEU prepares for MAGTF Exercise [Image 5 of 5], by Cpl Margaret Gale, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Communications
    Radio
    S6
    24th MEU
    Camp Lejeune
    Marines
    24th Marine Expeditionary Unit
    Training
    NC
    Field Exercise

