LRAFB Airman sparks 3D printed innovation for C-130 fleet

Tech. Sgts. Ryan McBride, 19th Maintenance Squadron NCO in charge of metals technology, and Jason Felts, 19th Maintenance Squadron sheet metal production lead, prepare a new 3D printed hydraulic pump bracket for installation at Little Rock Air Force Base, Arkansas, June 4, 2020. 3D printing the bracket will make it easier for C-130J maintenance units across the Air Force to obtain the part and eliminate the need to manufacture the part themselves. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jayden Ford)

