Tech. Sgts. Ryan McBride, 19th Maintenance Squadron NCO in charge of metals technology, and Jason Felts, 19th Maintenance Squadron sheet metal production lead, prepare a new 3D printed hydraulic pump bracket for installation at Little Rock Air Force Base, Arkansas, June 4, 2020. 3D printing the bracket will make it easier for C-130J maintenance units across the Air Force to obtain the part and eliminate the need to manufacture the part themselves. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jayden Ford)
LRAFB Airman sparks 3D printed innovation for C-130 fleet
