    LRAFB Airman sparks 3D printed innovation for C-130 fleet [Image 4 of 5]

    LRAFB Airman sparks 3D printed innovation for C-130 fleet

    LITTLE ROCK AIR FORCE BASE, AR, UNITED STATES

    06.03.2020

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Jayden Ford 

    19th Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    Tech. Sgt. Jason Felts, 19th Maintenance Squadron sheet metal production lead, compares an old hydraulic pump bracket to the new 3D printed version at Little Rock Air Force Base, Arkansas, June 4, 2020. The re-creation of the part acted as an opportunity to completely revamp the structure and strength of the part to decrease the amount of repairs that are needed over time. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jayden Ford)

    Little Rock Air Force Base
    C-130J
    Super Hercules
    C-130
    Innovation
    LRAFB
    3D Printing

