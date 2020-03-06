Tech. Sgt. Jason Felts, 19th Maintenance Squadron sheet metal production lead, compares an old hydraulic pump bracket to the new 3D printed version at Little Rock Air Force Base, Arkansas, June 4, 2020. The re-creation of the part acted as an opportunity to completely revamp the structure and strength of the part to decrease the amount of repairs that are needed over time. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jayden Ford)
LRAFB Airman sparks 3D printed innovation for C-130 fleet
