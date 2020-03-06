LRAFB Airman sparks 3D printed innovation for C-130 fleet

Tech. Sgt. Ryan McBride, 19th Maintenance Squadron NCO in charge of metals technology, inspects a new 3D printed hydraulic pump bracket at Little Rock Air Force Base, Arkansas, June 4, 2020. McBride pursued his idea of 3D printing the bracket by collaborating with Airmen from the Air Force Life Cycle Management Center. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jayden Ford)

