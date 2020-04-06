200604-Z-GH656-2035

Staff Sgt. Cesar Pabon, assigned to Charlie Company of the 1st Battalion of the 296th Infantry Regiment, zeroes his M4 Carbine at Camp Santiago Joint Training Center, Salinas, Puerto Rico, June 2, 2020. Soldiers must qualify with their weapons in order to maintain their skills and remain an effective fighting force. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Eric Maldonado)
