    200604-Z-GH656-2040 [Image 6 of 11]

    200604-Z-GH656-2040

    PUERTO RICO

    06.04.2020

    Courtesy Photo

    Puerto Rico National Guard

    Soldiers of Charlie Company of the 1st Battalion of the 296th Infantry Regiment, verify groupings at the zeroing range at Camp Santiago Joint Training Center, Salinas, Puerto Rico, June 2, 2020. Soldiers must qualify with their weapons in order to maintain their skills and remain an effective fighting force. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Eric Maldonado)

    TAGS

    Range
    M4 Carbine
    Soldiers
    Qualifying
    AT 2020

