200604-Z-GH656-2050

Soldiers assigned to Charlie Company of the 1st Battalion of the 296th Infantry Regiment, qualify on the M4 carbine at Camp Santiago Joint Training Center, Salinas, Puerto Rico, June 2, 2020. Soldiers must qualify with their weapons in order to maintain their skills and remain an effective fighting force. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Eric Maldonado)

