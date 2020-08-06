Seabees assigned to Naval Mobile Construction Battalion (NMCB) space and secure a log during an obstacle course construction project on aboard Naval Station Rota, Spain.

200608-N-CE622-0024

NAVAL STATION ROTA, Spain (June 8, 2020) -- Seabees from Naval Mobile Construction Battalion (NMCB) 1, assigned to Commander, Task Force (CTF) 68, level and secure a log during an obstacle course construction project on board Naval Station Rota, Spain, June 8, 2020. CTF 68 provides explosive ordnance disposal operations, naval construction, expeditionary security, and theater security efforts in the U.S. 6th Fleet area of responsibility. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Katie Cox/Released)

Date Taken: 06.08.2020 Date Posted: 06.09.2020 Location: ROTA, ES