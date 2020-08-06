Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    ROTA, SPAIN

    06.08.2020

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Katie Cox 

    Commander Task Force 68

    200608-N-CE622-0003
    NAVAL STATION ROTA, Spain (June 8, 2020) -- Seabees from Naval Mobile Construction Battalion (NMCB) 1, assigned to Commander, Task Force (CTF) 68, space and secure logs during an obstacle course construction project on board Naval Station Rota, Spain, June 8, 2020. CTF 68 provides explosive ordnance disposal operations, naval construction, expeditionary security, and theater security efforts in the U.S. 6th Fleet area of responsibility. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Katie Cox/Released)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.08.2020
    Date Posted: 06.09.2020 06:23
    Photo ID: 6235469
    VIRIN: 200608-N-CE622-0003
    Resolution: 5346x3564
    Size: 2.87 MB
    Location: ROTA, ES 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Seabees assigned to Naval Mobile Construction Battalion (NMCB) space and secure a log during an obstacle course construction project on aboard Naval Station Rota, Spain. [Image 9 of 9], by PO3 Katie Cox, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

