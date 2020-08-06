200608-N-CE622-0112
NAVAL STATION ROTA, Spain (June 8, 2020) – Steelworker 2nd Class Justin Harris, from Naval Mobile Construction Battalion (NMCB) 1, assigned to Commander, Task Force (CTF) 68, uses a backhoe to excavate a trench during a street lighting construction project on board Naval Station Rota, Spain, June 8, 2020. CTF 68 provides explosive ordnance disposal operations, naval construction, expeditionary security, and theater security efforts in the U.S. 6th Fleet area of responsibility. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Katie Cox/Released)
|Date Taken:
|06.08.2020
|Date Posted:
|06.09.2020 06:23
|Photo ID:
|6235457
|VIRIN:
|200608-N-CE622-0112
|Resolution:
|5287x3525
|Size:
|2.98 MB
|Location:
|ROTA, ES
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Seabees assigned to Naval Mobile Construction Battalion (NMCB) use a backhoe to excavate a trench during a street lighting construction project on aboard Naval Station Rota, Spain. [Image 9 of 9], by PO3 Katie Cox, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
