    USS Mount Whitney [Image 7 of 11]

    USS Mount Whitney

    KIEL, GERMANY, BW, GERMANY

    06.05.2020

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Kyle Steckler 

    Navy Public Affairs Support Element East Detachment Europe

    200605-N-RG482-0151 KIEL, Germany (June 5, 2020) Sailors assigned to the Blue Ridge-class command and control ship USS Mount Whitney (LCC 20) march after shifting colors, in which the flag on the fantail is lowered as it's raised on the ship's mast, while departing Kiel, Germany, June 5, 2020. Mount Whitney is the U.S. 6th Fleet flagship, homeported in Gaeta, Italy, and operates with a combined crew of U.S. Sailors and Military Sealift Command civil service mariners. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Kyle Steckler)

    Date Taken: 06.05.2020
    Date Posted: 06.09.2020 06:13
    Photo ID: 6235446
    VIRIN: 200605-N-RG482-0151
    Resolution: 2592x3898
    Size: 1.33 MB
    Location: KIEL, GERMANY, BW, DE
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Mount Whitney [Image 11 of 11], by PO1 Kyle Steckler, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Germany
    ITALY
    NAVY
    MOUNT WHITNEY
    KIEL
    2020

