200605-N-BM428-0016 KIEL, Germany (June 5, 2020) Gunner’s Mate 3rd Class Elizabeth Laflamme, assigned to the Blue Ridge-class command and control ship USS Mount Whitney (LCC 20), stands watch on the bow of the ship while departing Kiel, Germany, June 5, 2020. Mount Whitney is the U.S. 6th Fleet flagship, homeported in Gaeta, and operates with a combined crew of U.S. Sailors and Military Sealift Command civil service mariners. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Damon Grosvenor)
|Date Taken:
|06.05.2020
|Date Posted:
|06.09.2020 06:12
|Photo ID:
|6235442
|VIRIN:
|200605-N-BM428-0016
|Resolution:
|3399x2063
|Size:
|888.66 KB
|Location:
|KIEL, DE
This work, USS Mount Whitney [Image 11 of 11], by PO2 Damon Grosvenor, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
