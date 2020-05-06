200605-N-BM428-0016 KIEL, Germany (June 5, 2020) Gunner’s Mate 3rd Class Elizabeth Laflamme, assigned to the Blue Ridge-class command and control ship USS Mount Whitney (LCC 20), stands watch on the bow of the ship while departing Kiel, Germany, June 5, 2020. Mount Whitney is the U.S. 6th Fleet flagship, homeported in Gaeta, and operates with a combined crew of U.S. Sailors and Military Sealift Command civil service mariners. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Damon Grosvenor)

