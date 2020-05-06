Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Mount Whitney [Image 3 of 11]

    USS Mount Whitney

    KIEL, GERMANY

    06.05.2020

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Damon Grosvenor 

    Navy Public Affairs Support Element East Detachment Europe

    200605-N-BM428-0016 KIEL, Germany (June 5, 2020) Gunner’s Mate 3rd Class Elizabeth Laflamme, assigned to the Blue Ridge-class command and control ship USS Mount Whitney (LCC 20), stands watch on the bow of the ship while departing Kiel, Germany, June 5, 2020. Mount Whitney is the U.S. 6th Fleet flagship, homeported in Gaeta, and operates with a combined crew of U.S. Sailors and Military Sealift Command civil service mariners. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Damon Grosvenor)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Mount Whitney [Image 11 of 11], by PO2 Damon Grosvenor, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    #C6F
    #MSC
    #HSC28
    #SEARCHANDRESCUE
    #COVID-19
    #MOUNTWHITNEY

