200605-N-RG482-0182 KIEL, Germany (June 5, 2020) Sailors assigned to the Blue Ridge-class command and control ship USS Mount Whitney (LCC 20) salute the German Naval War Memorial while departing Kiel, Germany, June 5, 2020. Mount Whitney is the U.S. 6th Fleet flagship, homeported in Gaeta, Italy, and operates with a combined crew of U.S. Sailors and Military Sealift Command civil service mariners. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Kyle Steckler)

