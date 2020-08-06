200608-N-BM428-0312 BALTIC SEA (June 8, 2020) Sailors and civil service mariners assigned to the Blue Ridge-class command and control ship USS Mount Whitney (LCC 20) stand on the bridge wing of the ship while pulling alongside the Supply-class fast combat support ship USNS Supply (T-AOE 6) during exercise Baltic Operations (BALTOPS) 2020 in the Baltic Sea, June 8, 2020. Mount Whitney is currently participating in BALTOPS 2020, the premier annual maritime-focused exercise in the Baltic Region, marking the 49th year of one of the largest exercises in Northern Europe enhancing flexibility and interoperability among allied and partner nations. (U.S. Navy photo illustration by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Damon Grosvenor)

