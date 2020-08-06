Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    BALTOPS 2020 [Image 4 of 8]

    BALTOPS 2020

    BALTIC SEA

    06.08.2020

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Damon Grosvenor 

    Navy Public Affairs Support Element East Detachment Europe

    200608-N-BM428-0312 BALTIC SEA (June 8, 2020) Sailors and civil service mariners assigned to the Blue Ridge-class command and control ship USS Mount Whitney (LCC 20) stand on the bridge wing of the ship while pulling alongside the Supply-class fast combat support ship USNS Supply (T-AOE 6) during exercise Baltic Operations (BALTOPS) 2020 in the Baltic Sea, June 8, 2020. Mount Whitney is currently participating in BALTOPS 2020, the premier annual maritime-focused exercise in the Baltic Region, marking the 49th year of one of the largest exercises in Northern Europe enhancing flexibility and interoperability among allied and partner nations. (U.S. Navy photo illustration by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Damon Grosvenor)

    Date Taken: 06.08.2020
    Date Posted: 06.09.2020 05:10
    Location: BALTIC SEA
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, BALTOPS 2020 [Image 8 of 8], by PO2 Damon Grosvenor, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

