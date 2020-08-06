200608-N-BM428-0267 BALTIC SEA (June 8, 2020) The Supply-class fast combat support ship USNS Supply (T-AOE 6) sails in the Baltic Sea during exercise Baltic Operations (BALTOPS) 2020, June 8, 2020. Supply is currently participating in BALTOPS 2020, the premier annual maritime-focused exercise in the Baltic Region, marking the 49th year of one of the largest exercises in Northern Europe enhancing flexibility and interoperability among allied and partner nations. (U.S. Navy photo illustration by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Damon Grosvenor)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.08.2020 Date Posted: 06.09.2020 05:10 Photo ID: 6235388 VIRIN: 200608-N-BM428-0267 Resolution: 5568x3712 Size: 958.95 KB Location: BALTIC SEA Web Views: 1 Downloads: 2 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, BALTOPS 2020 [Image 8 of 8], by PO2 Damon Grosvenor, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.