200607-N-BM428-2174 BALTIC SEA (June 7, 2020) A German Mk88A Super Lynx helicopter piloted by German military service members flies over the Blue Ridge-class command and control ship USS Mount Whitney (LCC 20) while participating in exercise Baltic Operations (BALTOPS) 2020 in the Baltic Sea, June 7, 2020. BALTOPS is the premier annual maritime-focused exercise in the Baltic Region, marking the 49th year of one of the largest exercises in Northern Europe enhancing flexibility and interoperability among allied and partner nations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Kyle Steckler)

