U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Ryan Amador, 52nd Maintenance Squadron Air Force repair enhancement technician, holds the 52nd Fighter Wing commander's Top Innovator coin at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, June 8, 2020. Amador was awarded the coin and recognized for his efforts and contribution to the 52nd FW. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Alison Stewart)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.08.2020 Date Posted: 06.09.2020 03:10 Photo ID: 6235322 VIRIN: 200608-F-FW957-1162 Resolution: 5568x3712 Size: 11.63 MB Location: SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RP, DE Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 52nd FW Airman improves AGE driving time on flightline [Image 5 of 5], by A1C Alison Stewart, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.