52nd FW Airman improves AGE driving time on flightline

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Ryan Amador, 52nd Maintenance Squadron Air Force repair enhancement program technician, center, poses for a photo after being coined by the 52nd FW vice commander, U.S. Air Force Col. Jason Hokaj, far left, at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, June 8, 2020. Amador was awarded with the commander's innovation coin for his efforts in establishing a new entry control point on the flightline. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Alison Stewart)

