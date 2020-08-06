Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    52nd FW Airman improves AGE driving time on flightline [Image 2 of 5]

    52nd FW Airman improves AGE driving time on flightline

    SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RP, GERMANY

    06.08.2020

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Alison Stewart 

    52nd Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Ryan Amador, 52nd Maintenance Squadron Air Force repair enhancement program technician, center, poses for a photo after being coined by the 52nd FW vice commander, U.S. Air Force Col. Jason Hokaj, far left, at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, June 8, 2020. Amador was awarded with the commander's innovation coin for his efforts in establishing a new entry control point on the flightline. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Alison Stewart)

    Date Taken: 06.08.2020
    Date Posted: 06.09.2020 03:10
    Photo ID: 6235319
    VIRIN: 200608-F-FW957-1155
    Resolution: 5568x3712
    Size: 10.4 MB
    Location: SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RP, DE 
    52nd FW Airman improves AGE driving time on flightline

