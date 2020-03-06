52nd FW Airman improves AGE driving time on flightline

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Ryan Amador, 52nd Maintenance Squadron Air Force repair enhancement program technician, poses for a photo on an entry control point on the flightline at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, June 3, 2020. Amador submitted an innovation idea that moved the ECP on Ramp 5 to a different location, allowing aerospace ground equipment drivers to reduce the amount of time spent towing assets on the flightline. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Alison Stewart)

