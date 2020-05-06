Nile C. Kinnick High School on board Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka (CFAY), conducted a successful, socially-distanced graduation ceremony at the base’s football field June 5. Despite the COVID-19 virus, and following strict safety precautions, 124 students of the high school’s class of 2020 walked across a stage and were presented their high school diplomas. The evening graduation ceremony culminated with the traditional tossing of the graduation caps or mortarboards into the air. For 75 years, CFAY has provided, maintained, and operated base facilities and services in support of the U.S. 7th Fleet's forward-deployed naval forces, tenant commands, and thousands of military and civilian personnel and their families.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.05.2020 Date Posted: 06.09.2020 00:13 Photo ID: 6235244 VIRIN: 200605-N-IR734-1175 Resolution: 5484x3112 Size: 2.35 MB Location: JP Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, FLEET ACTIVITIES YOKOSUKA’S KINNICK HS GRADUATES CLASS OF 2020 [Image 3 of 3], by PO1 Ian Cotter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.