Students of Nile C. Kinnick High School on board Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka (CFAY), conducted a successful, socially-distanced graduation ceremony at the base’s football field June 5. For 75 years, CFAY has provided, maintained, and operated base facilities and services in support of the U.S. 7th Fleet's forward-deployed naval forces, tenant commands, and thousands of military and civilian personnel and their families.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.05.2020 Date Posted: 06.09.2020 00:13 Photo ID: 6235242 VIRIN: 200605-N-IR734-1043 Resolution: 3586x2624 Size: 678.59 KB Location: JP Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, FLEET ACTIVITIES YOKOSUKA’S KINNICK HS GRADUATES CLASS OF 2020 [Image 3 of 3], by PO1 Ian Cotter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.