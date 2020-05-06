Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    FLEET ACTIVITIES YOKOSUKA’S KINNICK HS GRADUATES CLASS OF 2020 [Image 2 of 3]

    FLEET ACTIVITIES YOKOSUKA’S KINNICK HS GRADUATES CLASS OF 2020

    JAPAN

    06.05.2020

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Ian Cotter 

    Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka

    Nile C. Kinnick High School on board Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka (CFAY), conducted a successful, socially-distanced graduation ceremony at the base’s football field June 5. “You are about to step out into a world that is much more difficult than what we have enjoyed here inside the fence line of CFAY,” said Capt. Rich Jarrett, CFAY’s commanding officer, during his address to the students. “As you all graduate into that world, my hope is that you stand up and face down those challenges.” For 75 years, CFAY has provided, maintained, and operated base facilities and services in support of the U.S. 7th Fleet's forward-deployed naval forces, tenant commands, and thousands of military and civilian personnel and their families.

    This work, FLEET ACTIVITIES YOKOSUKA'S KINNICK HS GRADUATES CLASS OF 2020 [Image 3 of 3], by PO1 Ian Cotter, identified by DVIDS

